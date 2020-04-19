U.S. crude oil (CL1:COM) drops below $15/bbl for the first time since 1999 in early trading, extending last week's drop due to shrinking demand and concerns that U.S. storage facilities will soon fill up amid the coronavirus.

At last check, prices on the front-month WTI May contract -14.7% to $15.58/bbl after sliding as much as 21% to $14.47/bbl, the lowest since March 1999, while June Brent -0.6% to $27.90/bbl.

Storage "hasn't reached capacity but the fear is that it will," says Michael McCarthy, chief market strategist at CMC Markets in Sydney, adding that once the maximum capacity is reached, producers will have to cut output.

"Price discovery is complicated, more so than usual, by the soon-to-expire WTI Nymex front-month contract for May," says Stephen Innes, global chief market strategist at AxiCorp. "Near-term prices are trading massively discounted due to storage premiums getting packed in the far dates, creating very squeezy conditions on the expiring contract as final day settlement looms."

