After an outcry, Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) is returning all $10M of its loan from the Paycheck Protection Program, the COVID-19 rescue fund meant to help small businesses.

The burger chain is one of more than a dozen companies who drew criticism for tapping the small-business loan program despite having revenues in the hundreds of millions. The PPP ran out of money less than two weeks after launch.

Shake Shack took part because the law allowed any restaurant business with no more than 500 employees at a location, which applies to Shake Shack's 150-plus locations. (It also explains why others such as Potbelly tapped the fund.)

But founder Danny Meyer and CEO Randy Garutti said they've secured separate funding and decided to return the entire $10M so others that "need it most can get it now."