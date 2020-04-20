CDB Financial Leasing cuts 737 MAX order in latest blow to Boeing jet

Apr. 20, 2020
  • Adding to the string of recent cancellations, China Development Bank Financial Leasing reached an agreement with Boeing (NYSE:BA) to terminate the purchase of 29 737 Boeing Max aircraft, reports Reuters.
  • Balance order of another 70 737 Max aircraft is yet to be delivered.
  • CDB Financial Leasing said that all 737 MAX 10 jets still on order will be switched to the smaller 737 MAX 8 model, and 20 deliveries will be deferred to dates in 2024, 2025 and 2026.
  • Prior: GE cuts 737 MAX order in latest blow to Boeing jet
