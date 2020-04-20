American importers that "demonstrate a significant financial hardship" from the coronavirus epidemic will be allowed to delay tariff payments for 90 days, though the measure fell short of an across-the-board deferral.

It won't apply to anti-dumping and countervailing duties, or importers of goods caught up in trade conflicts - including solar panels, steel, aluminum and a range of Chinese products - as well as enforcement actions against Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY).

"This will protect American jobs and help these businesses get through this time," Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in a statement.