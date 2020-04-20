Things were already on shaky ground in the brick-and-mortar retail sector, though the coronavirus crisis is pushing the industry into an even weaker position.

Neiman Marcus is preparing to seek bankruptcy protection as soon as this week, becoming the first major U.S. department store operator to succumb to the economic fallout from COVID-19.

Combined, $12.3B has been wiped from the market caps of J.C. Penney (NYSE:JCP), Macy's (NYSE:M), Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) and Kohl's (NYSE:KSS) since the start of 2020 as the companies scramble to shore up their balance sheets.