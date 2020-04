The ECB has held high-level talks with counterparts in Brussels about opening a bad bank as a potential way to deal with a surge in non-performing loans.

It would remove billions of euros from balance sheets of eurozone lenders caused by the toxic debts left over from the Global Financial Crisis.

However, some in the European Commission still don't want to waive EU rules that say banks only get state aid after a resolution process imposes losses on their shareholders and bondholders.

