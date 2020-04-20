Big Blue posts its first earnings after Ginni Rometty stepped down as CEO on April 6, to be replaced by Arvind Krishna, who had already played a large role in shifting IBM's core to cloud, AI, and quantum computing.

Investors will be focused on two main things: How the coronavirus pandemic is affecting business and how new management will sharpen IBM's focus on the fast-expanding cloud market.

Last quarter, IBM surprised Wall Street with Q4 revenue growth, after five straight periods of declining sales. Revenue from recently acquired Red Hat jumped 24% and total cloud revenue rose 21%.