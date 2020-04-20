Crude dives 20%; Stock futures pull back

The front-month May WTI contract slumped as much as 21% overnight to under $15/bbl, the lowest level since March 1999, after losing almost a fifth of its value last week.

Production cuts agreed by top producers are barely making a dent in the demand destruction wrought by COVID-19 as the world rapidly runs out of places to store crude.

While the May contract expires tomorrow, adding to reasons for prices to crater, the June WTI contract also fell more than 7% to $23/bbl (the spread is usually around $0.50 - it's now around $8-10).