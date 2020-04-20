Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) announced that Univision has signed a multi-year agreement with Nielsen Audio, covering national and local measurement of all 58 of Univision's owned and operated Uforia Audio Network stations in 15 key markets, which include the top 10 U.S. Hispanic markets and Puerto Rico.

"Univision's Uforia Audio Network is a true industry leader and we are delighted to renew our long-term relationship," said Brad Kelly, Managing Director for Nielsen Audio. "We look forward to continuing to provide the data and insights that will empower them with the information that they need to execute strategic business decisions as they continue to showcase their unique value proposition and tell a powerful story to advertisers. With our addition of Continuous Diary Measurement and Nielsen Media Impact, the Uforia Audio Network will now have the most actionable insights at their disposal that will position them on a level playing field with other forms of media."