Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA) has signed an exclusive license agreement with Maruho Ltd, Osaka, Japan for photodynamic therapy med Ameluz (aminolevulinic acid hydrochloride) gel 10% for all indications in East Asia and Oceania.

Under the terms of the Agreement, Maruho will obtain exclusive development and commercialization rights, including the right to sublicense for Ameluz in Japan, China, Korea, India, Pakistan, Vietnam, the Philippines, Australia, New Zealand as well as the surrounding countries and islands (the “Territory”).

Biofrontera will supply Ameluz at cost plus 25%. Maruho will make an upfront payment of €6M plus additional future payments subject to achievement of certain milestones.

Maruho will also make royalty payments at an initial rate of 6% of net sales in the countries of the Territory, which will increase depending on sales volume and reduce should generic products become available in the respective countries.