OutfrontMedia (NYSE:OUT) along with certain subsidiaries, entered into an amendment to the credit agreement governing its $500M revolving credit facility due November 2024.

The revolving credit portion of senior credit facilities is subject to a maintenance covenant for the period from April 15, 2020 through September 30, 2021, which is a consolidated net secured leverage ratio of no greater than 4.5x.

The company also agreed not to make any restricted payments under the credit agreement without the consent of the revolving credit lenders, subject to certain exceptions, including payments necessary to maintain REIT status, during the same time period.