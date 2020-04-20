VW settles three-quarters of Diselgate class action
Apr. 20, 2020 6:16 AM ETVolkswagen AG (VWAGY)By: Yoel Minkoff, SA News Editor
- Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY) has reached settlements with 200K of the 260K claimants participating in a class action lawsuit brought by German consumer group VZBV over its rigging of diesel emissions tests.
- A further 21K cases are still being reviewed for possible payouts of €1,350-€6,250 per car, and the deadline for participating has been extended to April 30.
- VW has already set aside €830M to cover the costs of settlements, while the entire Diselgate scandal has cost the automaker more than $30B in vehicle refits, fines and provisions.