VW settles three-quarters of Diselgate class action

Apr. 20, 2020 6:16 AM ETVolkswagen AG (VWAGY)By: Yoel Minkoff, SA News Editor
  • Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY) has reached settlements with 200K of the 260K claimants participating in a class action lawsuit brought by German consumer group VZBV over its rigging of diesel emissions tests.
  • A further 21K cases are still being reviewed for possible payouts of €1,350-€6,250 per car, and the deadline for participating has been extended to April 30.
  • VW has already set aside €830M to cover the costs of settlements, while the entire Diselgate scandal has cost the automaker more than $30B in vehicle refits, fines and provisions.
