The S&P is approaching its bear capitulation point

"Everyone now knows that the immediate economic shock from the coronavirus is unprecedented," Bloomberg's Mark Cudmore writes. And acknowledge "that the size and scale of global stimulus programs have been phenomenal." But bear market rallies are often powerful, and sell-offs don’t go in a straight line.

So, experienced medium-term investors, no matter how bearish, "don’t excitedly sell after each dramatic data miss," and often trim shorts when central banks announce hard core market interventions. To the contrary, they expect and look for powerful rallies as a time to reinstate short bets.

But bulls are in control, and it's fair to ask: when do the structural bears capitulate?

Some price points to consider: since Jan. 21, when China's Xi Jinping "introduced" coronavirus to the mainstream, the volume-weighted average price ("VWAP") of the S&P 500 is 2,898. This point is still higher than market price, indicating that sellers are still the happier crowd, but not by much.

Then there's the much-discussed 61.8% Fibonacci-retracement level at 2934.5.

"It’s only on a clean break or a close above that zone that the majority of medium-term experienced bears will become nervous," he writes. That may be the mea culpa point.