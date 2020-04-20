Midatech Pharma (NASDAQ:MTP) announces an update to its strategic review and appoints Noble Capital Markets as an adviser.

On March 31, the Board decided to terminate further in-house development of MTD201 and close down its manufacturing facilities in Bilbao and offer redundancy to five employees in UK.

The company will also examine options to partner its clinical-stage assets and/or existing and upcoming proof-of-concept formulations.

The Board would also consider partnering or selling one or more of its technologies, or selling the Company by way of a "formal sale process".

Midatech is now considered to be in an "offer period" as defined in the Takeover Code.

A further announcement regarding timings for the formal sale process will be made in due course.