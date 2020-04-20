Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) announces positive results from a Phase 2 clinical trial, PaTH Forward, evaluating TransCon PTH in adults with hypoparathyroidism (low levels for parathyroid hormone in the blood).

Both the 21 µg/day arm and the combined dosage arms met the primary endpoint at week 4 compared to placebo.

The safety profile was favorable.

VP of Clinical Development David Karpf, M.D., says, “These PaTH Forward data show the potential to completely remove standard of care while maintaining normal serum and urinary calcium levels, which could represent a major advance for patients with this complex, debilitating disease.”

TransCon PTH is a long-acting prodrug of parathyroid hormone.

A Phase 3 study is next up.