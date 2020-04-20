Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) amends its $400m senior secured revolving credit facility covenants to provide compliance relief due to impact from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Leverage Ratio and interest coverage to be replaced with minimum consolidated EBITDA, minimum liquidity and maximum capital expenditures tests, with the minimum liquidity test.

Covenants are suspended for four quarters beginning with the quarter ending June 30, 2020, and will be reinstated in the 2Q21 at modified levels and returning to the pre-amendment covenant levels by 4Q21.

The size of $400M and maturity of October 2023 are unchanged.

Source: Press Release