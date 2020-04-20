TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) expects to achieve previously issued guidance for all Q1 metrics.

Revenue is expected to be $684M (+32% Y/Y), in line with prior guidance vs. consensus of $685.17M, driven by acquisitions and continued growth in subscription revenue and political advertising spending.

Excluding political advertising, quarterly revenue is expected to be up 24% Y/Y.

GAAP diluted EPS is expected to be $0.39 (+15% Y/Y) vs. consensus of $0.37, and Non-GAAP diluted EPS to be $0.43 (+48 Y/Y) vs. $0.39 consensus.

Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be $212M (+39% Y/Y).

The company recently completed $2.1B in re-financings at attractive rates and extended $1.5B credit facility through 2024.

At the end of March, its cash position was $35M and unused capacity under the revolving credit facility was more than $700M.

As the COVID-19 pandemic impact remains uncertain, the company suspended its FY2020 and FY2021 outlook.