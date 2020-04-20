Anixa Bio up 30% premarket on plan to develop COVID-19 drugs

Apr. 20, 2020 6:56 AM ETAnixa Biosciences, Inc. (ANIX)ANIXBy: Douglas W. House, SA News Editor
  • Thinly traded nano cap Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX), a developer of cancer therapies, has agreed to collaborate with OntoChem GmbH to discover and develop antiviral candidates for the potential treatment of COVID-19.
  • The partnership will focus on two specific enzymes of the coronavirus: the main protease, Mpro, that enables the virus to replicate in the host cell, and an endoribonuclease that plays a key role in breaking up the virus' RNA.
  • OntoChem has a large chemistry and gene ontology database and has built sizeable in silico libraries of clinical compounds that, Anixa chief Dr. Amit Kumar says, could disrupt the replication of SARS-CoV-2.
  • Financial terms are not disclosed.
  • Shares up 30% premarket on light volume.
