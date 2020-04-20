MGM expected to hold on to Macau business
- Bernstein Research thinks MGM China (OTCPK:MCHVF, OTCPK:MCHVY) has funds to operate for up to fifteen months even under the worst pandemic scenarios.
- The firm notes MGM China had HK$3.0B in cash on hand at the end of 2019 and HK$4.5B under the revolver to bring its total availability to HK$7.5B. "By drawing fully on its revolver (with no other cost reductions), the operation would have run rate of 15 months," estimates Bernstein.
- Parent MGM Resorts (NYSE:MGM) is seen being able to operate for a year without needing additional capital under similar conditions.
- Bernstein also dismisses talk that MGM might sell the Macau business.
- "There are a whole host of issues with trying to divest MGM China, including finding a buyer that the Macau government would agree to (not a very easy foray) and also dealing with MGM’s partner, Pansy Ho, who would not necessarily look favorably at a new partner. That being said, there may always be some scenario that leads to divestiture."