Golden Minerals Company (NYSEMKT:AUMN) announced a registered direct offering of 15M common shares, par value $0.01 per share, for gross proceeds of ~$3M.

The company also agreed to issue unregistered common stock purchase warrants to purchase 11.25M common shares, exercisable on the six-month anniversary of issuance, and which will have a five-year term from their initial date of exercise and an exercise price of $0.30 per share.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds for working capital and for other general corporate purposes, including continuing to advance its Rodeo and Velardeña properties in Durango, Mexico.

Closing date is April 22, 2020.