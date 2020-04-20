Benitec Biopharma Limited (NASDAQ:BNTC) initiated with a Buy rating and a $14 (140% upside) price target at Ladenburg Thalmann.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) upgraded to Outperform with a $93 (11% upside) price target at RBC.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) downgraded to Equal Weight with an $87 (4% upside) price target at Wells Fargo. Downgraded to Market Perform with a $79 price target at BMO. Shares down 1% premarket.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) downgraded to Hold at Needham.

Medpace Holdings (NASDAQ:MEDP) downgraded to Underperform with a $77 (12% downside risk) price target at Baird.