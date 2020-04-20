NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEMKT:NBY) is up 111% premarket on the heels of an agreement with Shenzhen Microprofit Biotech Co., Ltd. to become the exclusive U.S. distributor of a rapid, finger stick test to determine the presence of COVID-19.

The fluorecare SARS-CoV-2 IgG & IgM Antibody Combined Test Kit is a point-of-care test to be administered by healthcare professionals. The test uses a drop of blood for the detection of COVID-19 antibodies, with results available in approx. 10 minutes.

The test kit has been ISO 13485 and CE Mark certified.

NovaBay will submit the fluorecare test kit to the FDA under Emergency Authorization Use and for permanent 510(k) clearance.