Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) says it intends to utilize the extend the filing deadline for its Q1 report. In addition, the company continues to evaluate the CARES Act and any potential impact on reported results.

The company posts a partial update on Q1 results. Through the week ending March 21, LL's quarter-to-date comparable store sales increased approximately 4%, but as the impact of COVID-19 began to broadly impact consumers, orders declined significantly and first-quarter comparable stores sales eroded to approximately negative 1% by the end of the quarter. Despite softening sales in late March, gross margin percent increased in the quarter versus the first quarter last year, driven by margin optimization and supply chain efficiency efforts.

Efforts by Lumber Liquidators to lower costs and raise its cash balance include temporarily furloughing approximately 300 store associates, reducing operating hours in its distribution centers, cutting operating costs, managing inventory flow, deferring payments, delaying non-critical projects and reducing exec pay.

Lumber Liquidator has $237.5M available under its senior secured credit facility after an increase.

Source: Press Release