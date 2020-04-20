Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) and Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) announce positive results from a Phase 3 clinical trial, CheckMate-9ER, evaluating the combination of Opdivo (nivolumab) and Cabometyx (cabozantinib) for the first-line treatment of advanced/metastatic renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

The study met the primary endpoint of progression-free survival and secondary endpoints of overall survival and objective response rate.

No new safety signals were observed.

Detailed results will be presented at an upcoming medical conference.