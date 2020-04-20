Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) and Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) announce positive results from a Phase 3 clinical trial, CheckMate-9ER, evaluating the combination of Opdivo (nivolumab) and Cabometyx (cabozantinib) for the first-line treatment of advanced/metastatic renal cell carcinoma (RCC).
The study met the primary endpoint of progression-free survival and secondary endpoints of overall survival and objective response rate.
No new safety signals were observed.
Detailed results will be presented at an upcoming medical conference.
EXEL is up 6% premarket on light volume, while BMY is down a fraction.
