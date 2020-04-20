Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) has entered into an agreement with the University of Edinburgh to study fadraciclib (CYC065) and seliciclib (CYC202 or R-roscovitine), its clinical-stage CDK2/9 inhibitors, as early treatments for the inflammatory response observed in patients with COVID-19 disease.

The parties will assess Cyclacel’s medicines above for their suitability for use in safety and efficacy studies in COVID-19 patients. This evaluation is part of a broader project (“STOPCOVID”) studying the inflammatory pathways that lead directly to COVID-19 lung injury.