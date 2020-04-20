Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Q1 adjusted EPS of 87 cents beats the consensus estimate of 84 cents and compares with $1.12 in Q4 2019 and $1.05 in the year-ago quarter.

Provision for credit losses of $893M, with $582M build vs. Day 1 CECL; compares with $171M in Q4 2019.

The increase in PCL was primarily due to the recognition of an economic downturn and significant growth in loans related to COVID-19, including the impact of reserving for the lifetime expected losses under CECL.

Updates purchase accounting valuations for loans and intangibles, resulting in a $193M reduction in fair value mark for loans, a $165M increase in CDI and other intangibles; and a $258M reduction in goodwill.

Q1 taxable equivalent revenue of $5.61B vs. $3.63B in Q4 2019.

Q1 core net interest income (TE) $3.18B vs. $2.09B in Q4 2019.

Q1 core net interest margin of 3.06% declined 8 basis points from Q4 2019.

Q1-end total loans and leases held for investment of $319.2B vs. $299.8B at the end of Q4 2019.

Total deposits of $350.2B at the end of Q1 increased from $334.7B at the end of Q4 2019.

