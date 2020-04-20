Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) -6% pre-market despite reporting better-than-forecast Q1 earnings and in-line revenues, as crashing crude prices tank oil-related stocks across the board.

The company says it will reduce overhead and other costs by $1B, cut capital spending to $800M and improve working capital.

Halliburton swung to a Q1 net loss of $1.02B from net income of $152M in the year-ago period after recognizing a $1.1B impairment and other charges to adjust its cost structure to current market conditions.

Q1 revenues fell 12% to $5.04B vs. $5.74B in the year-ago quarter, as completion and production revenue sank 19% to $2.96B, while drilling and evaluation sales came in flat at $2.08B.

"Our industry is facing the dual shock of a massive drop in global oil demand coupled with a resulting oversupply," CEO Jeff Miller says. "Consequently, we expect activity in North America land to sharply decline during [Q2] and remain depressed through year-end, impacting all basins."