Credit Suisse hikes estimates on Outperform-rated Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) to account for surging demand in Europe for frozen food products.

The firm sees Q1 organic sales growth of +6.0% vs. +0.5% prior and FY20 organic sales growth of +4.6% vs. +1.8% prior. FY20 EPS of €1.23 is now expected vs. €1.21 prior.

CS also sees some M&A optionality with Nomad. "We believe a potential acquisition is still on the table as the company continues to search for the right deal," notes the analyst team.

Shares of Nomad Foods are up 23% over the last four weeks.