Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) announces that exclusive licensee Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) has completed the enrollment of 791 subjects in a Phase 3 clinical trial, GENERATION HD1, evaluating antisense candidate tominersen (formerly IONIS-HTTrx or RG6042) in Huntington's disease patients.

The primary endpoints are the changes from baseline at week 101 in two scales, cUHDRS and TFC Score. The estimated primary completion date is March 2022.

Tominersen is designed to reduce the production of all forms of huntingtin protein (HTT), including mHTT, the mutated variant.