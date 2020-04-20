Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP) announces that it has refinanced its existing asset-based credit facility with a new five-year agreement and retired its term loan due in due 2022.

The company’s new $1.3B asset-based credit facility consists of a $1.2B revolving credit facility and a $100M first-in, last-out facility. The new credit facility matures in April 2025 and replaces the ODP's previous credit facility that was due to expire in May 2021.

Upon closing of the transaction, the company borrowed a total of $400M under the new credit facility to repay the remaining $388M balance on the term loan and approximately $66M in other debt.

"Combined with the $87M in cash proceeds from the Timber note maturity in January, these actions further simplify our balance sheet and reinforce our liquidity position as we navigate the current environment created by the recent global health crisis that has unfolded in our nation," notes CEO Gerry Smith.