Morgan Stanley removes Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) from its Fresh Money list.

"As perhaps the biggest and most obvious beneficiary of work from home, we think that trend has played out in the stock for the most part.

"Our fundamental analyst, Brian Nowak, remains positive on the stock and the long-term thesis, but after 27% relative performance vs. the S&P 500 and with the stock briefly exceeding Brian's $2,400 price target last Thursday, we lock in profits today."

Shares are trading hands at $2,377 in premarket action, which - once again - is better than the S&P 500 which is down 1.8%.