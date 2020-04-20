ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) announces results from preclinical research on cells and animal tissue infected with COVID-19 cadaver in the online publishing website bioRxiv.org investigating the effect of viral infection on levels of nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD) within the cell.

The COVID-19 assault on the cells causes a greater than three-fold reduction in NAD and triggers the infected cells to specifically seek out nicotinamide riboside (NR) in an attempt to replenish NAD levels in the face of viral infection.

The data suggests that increasing cytoplasmic NAD levels through a NAD precursor, such as NR, may support innate immunity to coronaviruses and other viruses.

The researchers showed that coronavirus infection depletes cellular NAD and that PARP gene expression depresses NAD.

Published research demonstrated decreased NAD levels associated with a variety of physiological stresses in humans and animal models. Stress from viral infections is also known to deplete NAD and adversely affect cell resilience.