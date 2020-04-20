Lennox updates guidance to reflect COVID-19
Apr. 20, 2020 Lennox International Inc. (LII)
- Adjusted EPS of $0.56 vs. $1.68 in the prior-year quarter that included $0.75 of insurance benefit related to tornado damage.
- "For 2020, significant challenges lie ahead in uncertain market conditions in which we currently expect a negative 20% impact from the pandemic. We have re-set our financial expectations based on that level of market impact and now expect company revenue to be down 11-17% and adjusted EPS from continuing operations in the range of $7.50-$8.50 for 2020. We have already taken cost reduction actions to realize $115M in SG&A savings for the balance of the year," reads a press release.
- The company's quarterly dividend plans are unchanged, most recently $0.77 per share, or more than $115M in total for the year.
- LII -3.2% premarket