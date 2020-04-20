Susquehanna keeps a Positive rating on Dick's Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) as the retailer navigates its way through the pandemic.

"We believe DKS' investment in omni-channel capabilities, including two new fulfillment centers, will help bolster e-commerce and omni-channel capabilities (BOPIS, curbside pick-up) and help to partially offset the pressure from store closures," updates analyst Sam Poser.

Poser also see Dick's taking action to reduce expenses and inventory as well as working with vendors to reduce purchases and extend terms. He notes negotiations with landlords for rent concessions are also currently in process.