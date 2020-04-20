In a 23-page paper, Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) goes into great detail the steps it would take on an ongoing basis to help guarantee the safety of customers and employees.

Full paper here.

Bottom line from a quick read: With all of the sanitization and security necessary, reopening and continuing operations are going to be highly labor-intensive. One can imagine that for every worker necessary for normal company activity, there will be another worker needed for cleaning or other virus-related work.

Bottom line for labor: Even with most customer-facing companies operating at well below 100% capacity (due to social distancing needs), it's not difficult to believe nearly everyone laid off will quickly find new job opportunities.

Bottom line for profits: Anything is probably better than a zero across the top line, but margins will be significantly lower for some time.