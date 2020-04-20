DuPont (NYSE:DD) +3.5% pre-market after saying it secured commitments for as much as $3B in new financing that will help it withstand the economic downturn, and issues upside guidance for Q1, seeing EPS of $0.82-$0.84 vs. $0.67 analyst consensus estimate, on net sales of ~$5.2B.

The company expects strong Q1 results but is taking steps to address significant uncertainty in some of its end-markets, including delaying certain spending, idling several manufacturing sites that serve the auto industry and suspending full-year guidance.

DuPont says it entered a $1B, 364-day revolving credit facility to replace a $750M facility that was set to expire in June, and secured a $2B, 364-day delayed-draw facility to ensure it can meet November maturities and may elect to replace that facility through the capital markets.

"Combined with our existing cash balances and available borrowings through our commercial paper program, these facilities provide the liquidity needed to navigate these uncertain times," the company says.