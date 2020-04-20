The first subject has been dosed in a Phase 2 study assessing Karyopharm Therapeutics' (NASDAQ:KPTI) selinexor in severely ill COVID-19 patients. Total enrollment should be ~230.

The primary endpoint is the time to clinical improvement based on the Ordinal Scale (non-numeric measures like discomfort and satisfaction).

The company says selinexor is an orally administered selective inhibitor of nuclear export (SINE) compound which blocks a cellular protein called XPO1 which plays a key role in the replication of SARS-CoV-2 and in the inflammatory response to the virus.