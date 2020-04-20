The FDA has granted Breakthrough Designation to CytoSorbents' (NASDAQ:CTSO) CytoSorb for the removal of ticagrelor in a cardiopulmonary bypass circuit during emergent and urgent cardiothoracic surgery.

The designation, akin to Breakthrough Therapy status for a drug, provides for more intensive guidance on development by the FDA, the involvement of more senior agency personnel, the assignment of a case manager and priority review of the marketing application.

Ticagrelor is one of the most commonly used anti-platelet drugs or "blood thinners" to reduce the risk of cardiac death, heart attacks, and strokes in patients with acute coronary syndrome or a history of a heart attack.