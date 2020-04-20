NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) says it will cut planned 2020 capital spending to $165M-$195M, a $145M and 45% reduction at the midpoint from previous projections and 60% below 2019 levels.

The company also says it identified $20M-$30M of controllable expense reductions for the fullyear.

NuStar entered into a $750M unsecured term loan agreement with funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management.

The three-year, 12% facility provides that NuStar will draw $500M at closing and may elect to draw additional $250M during the first year.