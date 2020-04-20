Credit Suisse drops Disney (NYSE:DIS) to a Neutral rating from Outperform on its view the downside with the parks business offsets the streaming business upside.

Analyst Douglas Mitchelson: "We believe Disney’s 24% rally the past month was well deserved as liquidity concerns appeared overblown, and we continue to see a path to ~$160/share for Disney the next few years – streaming value creation should easily outstrip linear TV declines, and we expect a full rebound in theme park and Hollywood operations over time. However, near- to mid-term we expect Disney will remain in a more narrow trading range given a remarkable lack of operational visibility, expected severe cuts coming to street estimates (we are 29% below for FY21 EPS), and a now more equally balanced mix of positive and negative catalysts."

CS drops its price target on Disney to $116 from $140 off a lowered FY20 EPS estimate ($1.67 from $2.25).

Also on Wall Street today, UBS turns cautious on Disney with a downgrade to Neutral from Buy.