"Modest" growth in sales and margins is still possible this year, provided that the coronavirus pandemic eases in the coming months and hospitals are able to restart elective operations.

That according to Philips (NYSE:PHG) CEO Frans van Houten, who previously scrapped 2020 forecasts for 4-6% comparable sales growth and a 100 bps improvement in operating profit margins.

COVID-19 increased global demand for Philips' ventilators and other hospital equipment in Q1, leading to a 23% rise in orders, though that was more than offset by a plunge in demand for personal care products. EBITA slumped 33% Y/Y to €244M, while comparable sales declined 2% to €4.15B.