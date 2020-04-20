Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) falls 3.1% in premarket trading after Q1 adjusted loss per share of 44 cents swings from adjusted earnings of 95 cents per share in Q4 2019 and 80 cents per share in Q1 2019.

"In response to the developing situation, we suspended our share repurchase program through June 30th and demonstrated funding access through a $750M unsecured debt transaction in early April, further benefiting our capital and liquidity position," said CEO Jeffrey Brown.

Q1 provision for loan losses was $903M vs. $276M in Q4 and $282M in Q1 2019.

Q1 total net revenue of $1.41B vs. $1.64B in Q4 2019 and $1.60B in Q1 2019.

Q1 total net financing revenue of $1.15B vs. $1.16B in Q4 and $1.13B in the year-ago quarter.

Q1 Dealer Financial Services pretax loss from continuing operations of $278M vs. income of $474M in Q1 2019.

Q1 Corporate Finance pretax loss from continuing operations of $68M vs. income of $13M a year ago.

Q1 Mortgage Finance pretax income from continuing operations of $12M vs. $13M a year earlier.

Adjusted tangible book value per share of $32.80 vs. $35.10 at the end of Q4 2019.

Q1 core return on tangible common equity of -5.4% vs. 11.2% in Q4 2019.

Conference call at 9:00 AM ET.

