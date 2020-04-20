Bank of America says its State of Furnishings Activity indicator plunged to -12.6 in March from +5.3 in February to mark the first decline in the indicator since the Great Recession.

"We expect very weak data to continue for the next several months given significant macro and spending disruptions related to Coronavirus. We believe trends will bottom in April/May and sequentially improve through the year, but visibility is very low," warns BofA. The firm doesn't see the indicator crossing back into positive territory until 2021.

