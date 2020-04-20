United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) expects to take in $5B through the CARES Act payroll support program. The assistance will include $3.5B in the form of a direct grant and approximately $1.5B in the form of a low interest 10-year senior unsecured promissory note, with an interest rate of 1.00% in years 1 through 5 and the Secured Overnight Financing Rate plus 2.00% in years 6 through 10. UAL will issues warrants to the Treasury Department for up to 4.6M shares.

In a preliminary look at Q1, United says revenue fell 17% to $8B vs $8.4B consensus. A pre-tax loss of $2.1B is anticipated. As expected, United will cut capacity by about 90% in May.

Shares of UAL are down 5.78% premarket to $27.40. The post-coronavirus low is $17.80.

SEC Form 8-K