Husky Energy (OTCPK:HUSKF) cuts its 2020 planned capital spending by an additional C$700M (US$496.3M), citing the steep drop in oil prices and the coronavirus outbreak.

The company says it now expects full-year spending of C$1.6B-C$1.8B, about half its December guidance of C$3.2B-C$3.4B, and has cut production by more than 80K bbl/day across its Integrated Corridor business.

Husky already had lowered its 2020 capital spending budget by C$900M in March.

Husky also says it has increased liquidity since the end of Q1 with the recent addition of a C$500M term loan, increasing total liquidity toward C$5.2B; the company has no long-term debt maturities until 2022.

Due to the current market environment, Husky says it suspended the strategic review of its Canadian retail and commercial fuels business.