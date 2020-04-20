Nano cap Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) is up 19% premarket on light volume in reaction to results from a Phase 1b study assessing two dose levels of its injectable formulation of diazepam in 20 healthy volunteers.

Diazepam, administered via intramuscular injection, was safe and well-tolerated and showed comparable pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics to Diastat (diazepam rectal gel) but with higher drug exposure over 24 hours.

The company plans to meet with the FDA to clarify next steps in a registration path.

Diazepam, a benzodiazepine, is marketed as Valium in pill form.