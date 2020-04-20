Genetic Technologies launches $1.4M direct offering; shares down 13% premarket
Apr. 20, 2020 8:44 AM ET By: Mamta Mayani
- Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:GENE) has entered into definitive agreements with several institutional investors for the purchase and sale in a registered direct offering of 722,502 American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”), each representing 600 ordinary shares, at a purchase price of $2.00/ADS, for the expected gross proceeds of ~$1.44M.
- Net proceeds will be used to support the introduction of new products in the U.S., for R&D activities and preparation for COVID-19 testing as well as for working capital.
- Closing date is April 22.
- Shares are down 13% premarket.