Genetic Technologies launches $1.4M direct offering; shares down 13% premarket

  • Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:GENE) has entered into definitive agreements with several institutional investors for the purchase and sale in a registered direct offering of 722,502 American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”), each representing 600 ordinary shares, at a purchase price of $2.00/ADS, for the expected gross proceeds of ~$1.44M.
  • Net proceeds will be used to support the introduction of new products in the U.S., for R&D activities and preparation for COVID-19 testing as well as for working capital.
  • Closing date is April 22.
  • Shares are down 13% premarket.
