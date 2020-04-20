2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) intends to offer $300M of convertible senior unsecured notes due May 1, 2025 in a private offering.

The company expects to grant the initial purchasers up to an additional $45M of notes.

The notes will bear interest payable semi-annually in arrears.

Net proceeds will be used to fund the cost of the capped call transactions, a portion of the net proceeds from this offering to repay all outstanding amounts under its senior secured term loan facility and the remainder for working capital or other general corporate purposes.