Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) kicks off a public offering of 6.17M shares of common stock in connection with a forward sale agreement at a price of $60 per share.

The forward purchaser will receive net proceeds of $59.52 per share.

Upon closing of the offering, Agree expects to settle its existing outstanding forward equity totaling ~$267M of net proceeds.

On April 22, 2020 ADC expects to deliver 3,976,695 shares of its common stock to effect the settlement. Following settlement, no shares of the company's common stock will remain subject to future settlement under the existing forward sale agreements.

ADC won't initially receive any proceeds from the sale of shares of its common stock by the forward purchaser.

Expects to use the net proceeds, if any, it receives upon the future settlement of the forward sale agreement to fund acquisition and development activity, with any remaining proceeds to be used for general working capital and other corporate purposes, including the reduction of the outstanding balance on its revolving credit facility.

Selling common stock through the forward sale agreement enables ADC to set the price of such shares upon pricing the offering (subject to certain adjustments) while delaying the issuance of the shares and the receipt of the net proceeds.