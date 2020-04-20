Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) cuts its 2020 capital spending forecast by an additional C$75M, or 10%, to C$650M-C$700M.

The company now sees 2020 production of 110K-114K boe/day, a reduction of 20K boe/day, or ~15%, from prior annual average guidance of 130K-134K boe/day, largely due to the planned shut-in of higher cost production.

Crescent Point forecasts full-year operating expenses of $140M, or ~20%, below initial 2020 expectations; the company will cut base salaries of its president and CEO by 15%, with other executives taking 10% cuts.

The company says it retains significant liquidity with more than C$2.5B of cash and unutilized capacity on its credit facilities, and has no material near-term debt maturities, with its next set of senior notes due in Q2 2021.